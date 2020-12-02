Kmart TV? Coming to screens near you

Kmart is taking its Christmas message to the next level with a TV special inspired by the challenges we have all faced through COVID.

Unlike anything the retailer has ever done, Kmart has partnered with Channel 9 to produce Small Gift, Big Heart: a 30-minute Christmas TV special celebrating the Australian Christmas spirit through the eyes of nine-year-old Riley who represents an Aussie kid navigating the difficulties of 2020 with his family ahead of the Christmas season.

Kmart said the Australian spirit has inspired its TV special

John Gualtieri, Kmart's Director of Retail, says the Australian spirit has inspired the TV special.

"We all faced a challenging year in 2020 and this TV special allows us to take a moment to reflect and consider the ways we can continue to be there for each other as a community over Christmas and beyond," he says.

"This is a first for Kmart, delivering a TV special that encompasses our values through an Australian story. The representation of community through authentic storytelling showcases the power of overcoming adversity."

The TV special will show the Australian Christmas spirit through the eyes of nine-year-old Riley

"Small Gift, Big Heart is an Australian story we conceptualised during lockdown in 2020 to celebrate our true Australian spirit and to say thank you to our community for being brave and together supporting each other, in addition to raising awareness for our Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal as we continue to help our community through tough times."

The 30-minute special features four Australian songs including Aria Hall of Fame inductee and winner 2020, Archie Roach, alongside Teskey Bros, Sheppard and Bliss n Eso and will be screened on Ch 9, Friday at 7.30pm.

kim.wilson@news.com.au

