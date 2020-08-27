Kmart names 30 ‘high risk’ stores

The department store has introduced a raft of new measures, including making masks mandatory for staff “until further notice”.

The department store has introduced a raft of new measures, including making masks mandatory for staff “until further notice”.

Kmart is "strongly encouraging" customers to wear face coverings, while making masks mandatory for all employees until further notice.

It also named more than 30 stores in NSW, Queensland and ACT which it considered "high risk" due to their location in hotspot suburbs.

Like other big retailers, Kmart has been on alert since the second wave started in Melbourne, with multiple instances of people visiting Kmart outlets while infected with coronavirus.

RELATED: Kmart and Big W still have low stock in stores

RELATED: $10 Kmart solution to cupboard 'disaster'

Kmart is making masks mandatory for all staff. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/NCA NewsWire

In an email sent to customers last night, Kmart, which currently has all its stores closed in Melbourne due to stage 4 coronavirus restrictions, said the new mandate was to "ensure our Kmart community can shop with us as safely as possible".

"As a result, effective Wednesday, August 26, 2020 until further notice, we strongly encourage our customers to wear face coverings that cover their nose and mouth while in our stores, particularly those stores within high risk areas in NSW, ACT and QLD," the email read.

"We will be also introducing mandatory face coverings for all team members, contractors and corporate visitors."

Kmart said it had increased safety measures in stores. Sneeze screens have been installed at checkouts and service desks, while maximum capacity limits in all stores and increased cleaning and sanitisation protocols are in place.

Kmart named 25 stores in Queensland and 14 in NSW and the ACT which it considered "high risk".

A Kmart spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au that these stores had been singled out due to their locations being named hot spot areas by the NSW and Queensland governments.

'HIGH RISK' QUEENSLAND KMART STORES

Aspley

Calamvale

Cannon Hill

Chermside

Indooroopilly

Mt Gravatt

Mt Ommaney

Stafford

Sunnybank

Toombul

Toowong

Wynnum

Ipswich

Redbank

Browns Plains

Loganholme

Woodridge

Arana Hills

Burpengary

Caboolture

Kippa Ring

Morayfield

North Lakes

Capalaba

Victoria Point

RELATED: $12 Kmart slippers a dupe of $200 designer version

'HIGH RISK' NSW/ACT KMART STORES

Campbelltown

Minto

Bankstown

Bass Hill

Lidcombe

Merrylands

Fairfield

Ashfield

Marrickville

Casula

North Rocks

Parramatta

Broadway

Castle Hill

Originally published as Kmart names 30 'high risk' stores