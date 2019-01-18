Surfer badly injured in remote reef break

Kingscliff surfer Arlon Fonmosa has been badly injured at a reef break in Pohnpei, Micronesia. He is now safely back home, but his full recovery may take some time.



Pohnpei is a tropical island located north east of Australia in the Pacific Ocean and is home to one of the Worlds Best right hand barrels known as P-Pass.



Surfing the famous reef break took a bad turn when Arlon was taken over the falls and smashed onto the reef resulting in a dislocated hip and cracked femur.

Arlon was able to paddle back to the boat where his friends pulled him in. With no ambulance available, Arlon was placed on a surfboard and transported in a truck to the local hospital in Pohnpei.





Being badly injured in a remote place is not ideal.

Arlon was left overnight with his hip dislocated and no Doctor until the next day.

The hospital typically does not supply sheets or meals and other necessities … but the locals that run Nihco Surf Camp really stepped up bringing him sheets and food daily.

Arlon had travel insurance with 1Cover who organised a medical evacuation back to Gold Coast Hospital. He was diagnosed with a cracked femur on arrival - something that had been missed in Micronesia due to the lack of facilities available.

Arlon has started a Go Fund Me page to help with his recovery while he is unable to work, and to send some care packages to the local Micronesian community who were so generous while he was in hospital there.

So far more than $1200 has been donated to the $15,000 goal.

Kingscliff surfer Arlon Fonmosa.





If you would like to help out, follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com/reef-break-puts-surfer-in-hospital-in-micronesia