NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.
Man faces court over alleged gun possession in Byron Bay

Aisling Brennan
18th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
A MAN who was arrested in the parking lot of a Byron Bay hardware store has pleaded not guilty to possessing firearms.

Anthony Charles Finocciaro, 44, from Kingscliff, was arrested outside Bunnings in Bayshore Drive last month.

Police will allege a subsequent search of Mr Finocciaro and his vehicle revealed two pistols, ammunition and $2900 cash.

His arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's drug and firearms squad.

When detectives later executed a search warrant at a Kingscliff home, they allegedly seized electronic storage devices and computers.

Mr Finocciaro pleaded not guilty two counts of acquiring a firearm without a permit last week in the Byron Bay Local Court.

He remains on bail and is expected to next appear before Byron Bay Local Court on September 28.

