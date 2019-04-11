Kings swoop on Melbourne star Casper Ware

CASPER Ware's time at Melbourne United is done, with the Sydney Kings quickly swooping in to sign the point guard regarded as one of the best in the NBL.

The team announced the signing on Thursday.

Ware is set to replace Jerome Randle in the Kings' starting line-up.

The deal is a two-year deal, sources told foxsports.com.au, with a player option on the second year.

Ware received significant offers from both Melbourne United and the South East Melbourne Phoenix, sources said, but decided on joining a Kings team headlined by Andrew Bogut.

"I'm really happy to be joining the Kings," Ware said.

"It was a big decision I had to make, but this is a new challenge for me and I'm excited to get stuck into it.

"I'll always respect the time I had in Melbourne because of winning a championship there, but with Will and Andrew and the roster they are putting together at Sydney, I'm excited about what's ahead."

Ware is currently playing in Poland, with Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski, and will bolster a Kings team that finished in third place in the 2018-19 regular season.

He'll also reconnect with Will Weaver, the new head coach of the Kings who worked with Ware when both were at the Philadelphia 76ers.

"It's a rare privilege to team up again with one of the most enjoyable people I've ever coached," Weaver said.

"Clearly, adding a player of Casper's calibre is exciting for our team, but we are equally pleased to benefit from his competitiveness, character, and selfless mindset.

"The best players always want great teammates so his choice to become a King is also a compliment to the men on our roster and a reflection of our commitment to provide Sydney with a team it will rally around."

Ware has made himself known to NBL audiences as one of the best two-way point guards in the league, averaging 18.8 points and 4.4 assists per game in his final season in Melbourne.

He's been named to three straight All-NBL First Teams.