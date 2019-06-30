Menu
Login
Ballina Shire Council is encouraging motorists to drive safely over the coming days with king tides leading to minor flooding of some local roads.
Ballina Shire Council is encouraging motorists to drive safely over the coming days with king tides leading to minor flooding of some local roads. Ballina Shire Council
Environment

King tides to inundate roads with salt water

30th Jun 2019 9:00 AM

KING tides are expected to lead to minor flooding of some local roads in the coming days and Ballina Shire Council is encouraging motorists to drive safely.

The high tides will occur at night from Monday July 1 and continue through to Friday July 5.

Where possible, motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways. Motorists are reminded the tides will be occurring during the evenings, and that salt water may also affect maintenance of vehicle and bodywork.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

. Tamar Street, Ballina

. Riverside Drive, West Ballina

. River Street, West Ballina

. Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina

. North Creek Road, North Ballina

. Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina

. Uralba Road, Uralba

. Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar

. Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum

For road information visit myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444

ballina shire council flooding king tides northern rivers environment
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Rail trail and public transport for Byron Bay?

    Rail trail and public transport for Byron Bay?

    Opinion 'CAN we have our cake and eat it too?' asks Mayor Simon Richardson

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?

    Haunting Australian journey

    Haunting Australian journey

    News Listening and learning from the past

    Off down mystery road

    Off down mystery road

    News Rallying support for Cancer Research