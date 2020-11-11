King of kitsch’s $6m clifftop ‘80s glamour pad is for sale

A spectacular 1980s pastel pink palace perched above the cliffs of the San Remo coastline is inspiring big dreams in buyers.

A spectacular 1980s pastel pink palace perched above the cliffs of the San Remo coastline is inspiring big dreams in buyers.

A spectacular 1980s pastel pink palace perched above the cliffs of the San Remo coastline is inspiring big dreams in cashed-up buyers.

The angular tri-level five-bedroom mansion designed by architect Ermin Smrekar at 135 Punch Bowl Road is up for grabs for a benchmark $6m price.

CoreLogic records show the only transaction of greater magnitude in the southeastern town was $6.5m, paid for 123.77ha at 140 Punch Bowl Road in 2017.

RELATED: Architect-designed Bulleen house, Veneto Club bring Italy to northeastern suburb

San Remo House calls for buyers to connect with its long history

Phillip Island record: Ventnor dream home sells for more than $8m

Let’s party.

But Eview Group agent Leanne Poulton said the statement coastal dream home at No. 135 enjoyed an unrivalled position on the sought-after and tightly held stretch.

"It's definitely got the best spot," she said.

"From every window there's a sensational view, the lawns are so manicured you could play bowls on them - it's just amazing.

"There's a walking track down there where you can walk from San Remo to Kilcunda, and you can see whales go past as well in whale season when they're migrating.

"With the angles and the architect design, too, it's inspiring."

Pastel pink is big at this address.

The 8ha property last sold for $850,000 in 1996, according to CoreLogic, and had largely been used as a holiday home for the seller - for whom it was time to move on.

Stretching windows in the striking triangulated design, one of the late architect's most daring, allow natural light and views to flood the floorplan, wrapped by decks, balconies and an external walkway above the pool joining the upper level's living area and main retreat.

"Some people want to paint it, some want to renovate, another just wants to know he has the land there regardless of what happens," Ms Poulton said, adding properties rarely came up on Punch Bowl Road - but that she had another two for sale, at No. 35 and land 'Lot 2'.

Stargaze from bed.

The Italian-born architect operated in Melbourne from the 1960s-'90s and is known for designing outside the mainstream of Australian architecture of the period, drawing on organic architecture, angular and circular geometries, and historical sources for his bold creations.

Other notable works include Bulleen's brutalist Veneto Club, the heritage-protected Mirabella House in Keilor East and Geelong's waterfront Fishermen's Pier restaurant.

"Described by one critic as 'the king of kitsch', Smrekar is best known for the celebrated Old Melbourne Motor Hotel in North Melbourne (1970) and the San Giorgio Restaurant in Cardigan Street, Carlton (1973; demolished)," the Mirabella House heritage page notes.

There’s pastel blue, too.

Ms Poulton said the San Remo property would be well suited outside the residential realm, too, including as a vineyard, wellness centre, for corporate purposes or by someone involved with racing at nearby Phillip Island.

Expressions of interest close 2pm, December 4.

Strut your stuff.

MORE: Tina Arena selling $7m Toorak home to relocate to France

Architect Rob Mills simultaneously selling Armadale, Lorne homes

Warracknabeal junk-filled house a surprise hit with buyers

scott.carbines@news.com.au

Originally published as King of kitsch's $6m clifftop '80s glamour pad

The position is second to none.

A walking track between San Remo and Kilcunda runs in front of the property.

Punch bowl time?

And so are the windows.

The WFH goals you didn’t know you had.

What’s your favourite angle?

An external walkway connects this upper living space with another.

Bust out the leotard and legwarmers.

Welcome home?

’80s glamour.

Tri this on for size.

Plenty of nooks and crannies for a chat.

Views and balcony space for days.

Built-in style.