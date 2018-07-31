Menu
Organ donation gave Lara a second chance at experiencing all the love, joy and adventure that life has to offer.
Kindness of stranger gives 3yo a second chance

30th Jul 2018 4:00 PM

YOU don't have to be a doctor, nurse or even a surf lifesaver to save lives on the Sunshine Coast.

That's the message from little Lara Corbett during DonateLife Week (July 29 to August 5), who at three years old already knows what it means to be part of a generous community which supports organ donation.

Lara received a liver transplant in 2016 after being born with a rare genetic disorder known as biliary atresia, a chronic illness which gradually robbed her of all her energy.

The altruism of a complete stranger did more than save her life. It gave her a second chance at experiencing all the love, joy and adventure that life has to offer.

 

Lara Corbett received a liver transplant in 2016 after being born with a rare genetic disorder.
"Thousands of Queenslanders just like Lara are living their lives to the fullest because of the generosity of organ donors and their families," said Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service donation specialist nurse Danielle Upson.

"We'd like to bring this same joy to many other Queenslanders still waiting for their organ transplant and a second chance at a healthy life."

About 81,000 Sunshine Coast locals are registered on the Australian Organ Donor Register.

"We'd like to give that number a really decent nudge this DonateLife Week," Ms Upson said.

"We already know that residents on the Sunshine Coast overwhelmingly support organ and tissue donation, but most just haven't gotten around to registering their decision."

 

About 81,000 Sunshine Coast locals are registered on the Australian Organ Donor Register.
DonateLife Week is a time for all Australians to get the facts about organ and tissue donation, join the Donor Register, and share their donation decision with family and friends.

Registering to be an organ and tissue donor is now quick and easy using the online form.

Visit donatelife.gov.au - a minute of your time could one day save many lives.

