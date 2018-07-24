Menu
Login
Kanye West interview on breakdown
Kanye West interview on breakdown
Celebrity

Kim ‘rushes’ Kanye to emergency room

by New York Post
24th Jul 2018 3:58 AM

Kanye West isn't taking any chances with his health.

Kim Kardashian took her husband to the emergency room on Sunday for treatment for the flu so that West could be prescribed antibiotics, the New York Post reported.

 

The trip to the Los Angeles-area hospital was a quick one, with the couple checking out as quickly as they checked in.

The "Ultralight Beam" rapper, 41, is back home and resting.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West with their children Saint, Chicago & North. Picture: Twitter / @KimKardashian.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West with their children Saint, Chicago & North. Picture: Twitter / @KimKardashian.

West has been tweeting about issues with sinus headaches recently.

"Whenever you're feeling down bored irritated or disgruntled just say … thank god I don't have a sinus headache … they feel like the episode of black mirror when the bee went into the guys ear …" he wrote on July 14.

He later added, "I had a sinus headache on a flight once and I got a f - g cat scan after because it was so bad.

This article was originally published inthe New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

celebrity editors picks kanye west kim kardashian

Top Stories

    5 things that need to improve at Splendour

    5 things that need to improve at Splendour

    Music AND three things that were really good this year and made us very happy.

    Diary of a grumpy old man at Splendour

    Diary of a grumpy old man at Splendour

    Music A first person account of how someone over 33 survives Splendour

    Flavour bomb: the best food at Splendour in the Grass

    Flavour bomb: the best food at Splendour in the Grass

    News FESTIVAL'S flavours from around the world.

    Splendour Day 2: Millennial music dissected

    Splendour Day 2: Millennial music dissected

    Music What is Millennial music? How good is it?

    Local Partners