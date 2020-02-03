Killer wife in bid to reduce jail sentence

A BRISBANE businesswoman who threw a knife into her husband's chest and killed him after he returned home from work late will make a last-ditch a bid to reduce her sentence today.

Katie Anne Castel, 38, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court last year to the domestic violence offence of manslaughter of her husband Jarred Castel, at their Chapel Hill home, days before Christmas 2017.

Jarred Castel was killed by his wife Katie Anne Castel.

Castel, who was the owner of the fashion business Adverbium Design at the time of being charged, had begun arguing with her husband after he returned home from work two hours later than expected when she killed him.

After being jailed for nine years' in 2019, Castel is now appealed the sentence to the Queensland Court of Appeal, arguing it is manifestly excessive.

Jarred's father Tony Castel told The Courier-Mail the appeal was stopping his family getting on with their lives - including finalising his son's estate.

"We are totally excluded from the process. Legally, it's got nothing to do with us. It's between the State and her but everything that happens, we're affected. I'm the administrator for the estate. Our lives are on hold but the bank still wants money and we can't do anything until this is all over," he said.

Mr Castel said the couple's young son, who was aged 4 at the time his father died, had been left an "orphan" after the killing, which also saw his mother jailed.

A court previously heard the boy saw the entire ordeal the night his father was killed.

"The poor little guy is a mess and trauma takes years to get over," he said.

"My big beef is he is an orphan and it's not a separation or a divorce. I want the laws to change to say in the circumstances we're in that he's considered in sentencing.

"He asks about his father a fair bit, sometimes little children say: 'My daddy does this' or 'my mummy does this' and he says: 'My daddy drove a ute'."

Jarred Castel’s father Tony Castel with his kids Ryan Castel and Jay Geddes. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

On the night he was killed, Jarred Castel, a successful businessman in the property industry, got home late at 8pm, because was trying to close a deal at work.

He and his wife began to fight and Castel cut her wrists with a knife before hurling the same 20cm weapon at her husband, while their four-year-old son looked on.

The knife lodged 4cm into Jarred Castel's chest between his ribs, hitting him in the heart.

When she was sentenced, Justice Jean Dalton told Castel, who had written "overly religious" letters to the court and her slain husband's family, that she had not come to terms with what she had done.

"You are writing not just as someone with a religious faith, but someone who uses religion in a way to avoid coming to terms with reality," Justice Dalton said.