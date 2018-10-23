Killer croc chomps down on chooks

MONTHS after his tiny terrier 'Dumb Blonde' was taken by a saltie, Goat Island Lodge owner Kai Hansen says his pet chickens have ended up as croc feed too.

Mr Hansen got out of bed and raced down to his chook pen in his underwear after the distressed crowing of one of his roosters woke him about 3am on Monday.

"I knew there was trouble, so I went down and saw this 4m croc over halfway inside the pen, chomping down on one of my old roosters," he said.

"So I just gave him a good smack on the tail to push him all the way in and locked him up.

"He's taken about seven of my chooks over the last three years and I finally got him. I figured I would keep him in there and call up the rangers to remove him in the morning.

"I went back to bed but he managed to break through a gap in the pen before sun up."

Mr Hansen recently got a new dog 'Muddie the Mutt' to replace 'Dumb Blonde'.