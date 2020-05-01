Kill boredom, watch Byron YouTube series to learn a skill

Creative local featured in the 'Made in Byron' series, designed to keep the creative juices flowing during the COVID-19 pandemic

Creative local featured in the 'Made in Byron' series, designed to keep the creative juices flowing during the COVID-19 pandemic

WITH the creative community in isolation at home, Byron Bay Brewery has produced a series of original online classes from well known Byron Bay creators to keep us all creating during isolation.

The 'Made in Byron' sessions on Instagram and YouTube each teach a different creative skill, and are taught in the creators' own unique way.

Six classes feature Eden Saul of Dead Kooks fixing a ding on a surfboard, Kai Neville teaching filmmaking, Mia Taninaka teaching painting, Ming Nomchong on photography, Ozzie Wright and his partner Mylee Grace Fitzgerald on writing a love song and Stefan Hunt running a class on designing a tattoo.

Byron Bay Brewery's marketing manager Ed Jamison said they wanted to support the creative community through this challenging time.

"As people have turned their focus to 'essential services' the creative community has been hit hard," Mr Jamison said.

"The community in Byron Bay is small, and we are keen to help our neighbours keep creating in such uncertain times and share a little bit of joy and entertainment."

The series has been directed by Stefan Hunt.

"It was also important to us to engage local production talent and crew, which brought local knowledge and a further sense of community," Mr Jamison said.

"The director and director of photography are locals and were familiar with the artists and locations so were able to get the best out of them in their own environment."

The brewery hopes to continue with the series, anticipating the classes may inspire others to reach out and share a skill with the public.

"We'd love to see this series live on and continue to grow and inspire people to try new things," Mr Jamison said.