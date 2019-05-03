Thousands of kids skip school, storm political offices

Thousands of Aussie students have again skipped school to protest the Government's inaction on climate change - this time storming political offices across the country.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott's office in Manly was targeted with at least 400 protesters counted in the beachside Sydney suburb.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale was among them before heavy rain broke up the group.

Kids outside Mr Abbott’s Manly office.

Kids as young as 10 came under fire earlier today after they barged into Anthony Albanese's office in Marrickville in the inner west of Sydney.

The Daily Telegraph reported the kids were heard yelling insults at staff in the political offices with one young child demanding Mr Albanese "come out".

"We have Kazoos and not afraid to use them," yelled one.

"We just want to kill ScoMo," said another.

Anthony Albanese’s office in Marrickville defaced. Picture: Adella Beaini



Kids were also heard chanting "Stop Adani" as police officers moved in to disperse the protest.

Instead of moving away, protesters were instead told to walk into Mr Albanese's office where they threw Adani stickers on the ground and dropped pamphlets calling for action on climate change.

"No more oil, keep our carbon in the soil," the kids chanted.

An Adani pamphlet in Mr Albanese’s office. Picture: Adella Beaini

Students protesting climate change inaction at Anthony Albanese’s office. Picture: Adella Beaini



South Australian Senator Simon Birmingham was also hit by protesters with dozens of kids being photographed out the front of his office.

Dozens of protesters hit Simon Birmingham’s office. Picture: Kelly Barnes

Adelaide students protest outside the offices of Simon Birmingham. Picture: Kelly Barnes



The group were one of at least 75 different gatherings across Australia again demanding the government to change its policies.

The student protesters today hit politicians with the three demands they have been asking for months.

First, stop the Adani mine in Queensland from progressing. Second, ensure no new sources of fossil fuels. And third, 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

The protest comes two months after thousands of Aussie kids and their parents marched in the Schools Strike 4 Climate protest.

Jean Hinchcliffe, 15, was one of the organisers of the original climate change protest. Picture: Monique Harmer

Jean Hinchliffe, one of Schools Strike 4 Climate's lead organisers, previously told news.com.au kids were no longer "waiting around".

"We wouldn't be here if (Morrison) bothered to do his job because right now climate change is real and we cannot wait around until we're in power because then it will be too late," Ms Hinchcliffe said.