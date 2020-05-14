Menu
A horrified witness has called police after seeing a group of kids attacking a young kitten and jumping on its head in a shocking case of animal cruelty.
Crime

'Kids jump on kitten's head'

14th May 2020 4:33 PM
A horrified witness has called police after seeing a group of kids attack a young kitten and jumping on its head in a shocking case of animal cruelty.

Samantha Bowman-Linnane was travelling along Wanda Ave in Cranbrook when her partner told her to pull up as a group of kids circled the kitten.

"My partner made me pull up when he saw one of the kids jump on the kitten's head," she said.

"What we just witnessed was absolutely disgusting."

She believed the cat to be about 15-weeks-old.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed they were called to the incident about 8pm Wednesday night but said it was not a police matter.

More than 900 complaints of animal cruelty and neglect were reported to the RSPCA in Townsville last year.

Although complaints had increased statewide, complaints in Townsville saw a slight decrease from 954 in 2018 to 936 in 2019.

RSPCA regional inspector Trish Prendergast said the top three complaints were failure to provide water, food and shelter, animals being tethered and skinny animals.

Originally published as 'Kids jump on kitten's head': Outrage over cruelty act

