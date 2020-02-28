Menu
Nana Glen in November. Fire fighters battled the Liberation Trail bush fire that reached emergency level at Nana Glen, West of Coffs Harbour as strong winds pushed it towards the town. A number of structures were lost in Ellems Quarry Road. Photo Frank Redward
Kids helpline boosts bushfire mental health support services

28th Feb 2020 10:15 AM | Updated: 1:15 PM
BUSHFIRES are a traumatising experience and children can live with the effects for a long time.

Kids Helpline, a service of yourtown has announced additional funding of $500,000 to boost bushfire response measures to support children who may be struggling with mental health issues in the wake of the bushfires.

The funding, through the Australian Government, enables Kids Helpline to direct counsellor resources to respond to contacts from children and young people in bushfire affected regions over the next 12 months.

"Utilising postcode and telephone exchange regions, Kids Helpline has prioritised all contacts from those regions and communities impacted by the bushfires on both webchat and telephone support channels. As the unfolding natural disaster moves from immediate support to the lasting impact of the bushfire crisis, it is important that children and young people have access to supports as and when they need it.

"From our previous experience working with young people following major traumatic events, we do not underestimate the psychological support required for the emotional wellbeing of children and young people which may extend far beyond the immediacy of the tragedy," said Ms Adams.

Yourtown's Kids Helpline counselling service operates 24 hours, seven days a week, to support children and young people aged five to 25 to deal with processing their emotions through counselling support and resources to help deal with the trauma associated with the enormity of this bushfire season.

Young people aged 5 to 25 are encouraged to call Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800, email or reach out through Webchat anytime for someone to listen to them about the feelings they're having.

For more information, visit kidshelpline.com.au

 

 

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
