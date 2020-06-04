Kids get the green light for rugby league return

Ballina and Kyogle played in a full club day of junior and senior rugby league at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina last year. Juniors will be back on the paddock next month. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

NORTHERN Rivers junior rugby league players will be back in competition next month while senior competitions await the green light from NSW Rugby League.

NSW Rugby League confirmed community football for children in competitions up to and including under 18 comps will resume in July.

The NSWRL has been working towards a re-start of modified and select competitions from July 18 and a return to full contact training from July 1, based on the advice of government and health authorities.

NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said it was exciting and welcome news for more than 80,000 girls and boys from 700 clubs across the state.

“This is a really positive outcome, not only for the Rugby League community, but the broader community and we are grateful that the NSW Government has given the green light for a return to children’s sport,” Trodden said.

“It is really important though that we all remain vigilant and adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines that have been set so we can all enjoy the return of sport for the long-term.”

Trodden said that training (in groups of up to 10) can begin as soon as clubs have complied with the NSWRL’s COVID-19 regulations that have been developed in line with the Australian Government’s “Return to Sport” framework.

There has been no decision on adults returning to play, which means the senior NSWRL competitions – Harvey Norman Women’s Premiership and Ron Massey Cup and Sydney Shield – along with senior community football competitions, scheduled to re-start July 18, are still on hold, pending further advice.

“We remain hopeful that the NSW Government will also approve a return to play for adult teams in the very near future, recognising the central role that sport plays in our community and the positive impact that sport can have in recovery from the coronavirus pandemic,” Trodden said.

Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League is scheduled to run from July 18 to October 18.