UNDERSTANDING: Illustrator Misa Alexander and her kids Hugo, Noah and Quin.
UNDERSTANDING: Illustrator Misa Alexander and her kids Hugo, Noah and Quin. Christian Morrow
Kid's big day out of inspiration

Christian Morrow
by
27th Jul 2018 7:35 AM

A BOOK created to inspire inclusiveness in schools and communities by local illustrator Misa Alexander and writer writer Erin Nnutt will be part Byron Writers Festival Kids Day Out.

Their book, Fergus and Delilah was inspired by Ms Alexander's son Hugo who is moderately autistic with a moderate learning disability.

"The book is about connection with children with difference to make a more inclusive environment and society for all to thrive in,” she said.

Kids Big Day Out will include roving Spaghetti Circus performers and a giant immersive storytelling arena with host Master Showman, Shep Huntly.

Kids and Young Adult authors and illustrators will share behind the scenes insights into their creative process and the inspiratioin behind their books.

Kids can also explore the StoryBoard StorySpace with free drop-in workshops for aspiring young writers. Participants can create their own hand-sewn book in Book Making with Zanni Louise or pop on some headphones and listen to the StoryBoard participants' original podcast series.

Kids Big Day Out takes over the Greenstone Partners Marquee from 9.20am-1.30pm on Sunday August 5 in the grounds of Elements of Byron resort.

Tickets from $40 (includes entry for a child and accompanying adult). Go to: byronwritersfestival.com/ tickets.

