Kickstarter campaign hits 270% of target in 48 hours

A KICKSTARTER campaign to bring an environmentally-friendly product, with the potential to revolutionise your lunchtime, to Australia has had an overwhelming reaction in the two days since it launched.

The Kickstarter campaign, to bring the Seed and Sprout metal Bento Lunchboxes created by a Byron Bay woman to Australia, following its trial in the United States, has had over $13,500 pledged (as of 1.30pm Thursday June 15) since it launched on Tuesday June 13.

The Kickstarter campaign's goal was only $5000.

Sophie Kovic, the woman behind the Seed and Sprout lunchboxes, said she was "pleasantly surprised" by the reaction.

"I have known for a while about the increasing ground swell of support for individuals looking to play their part in reducing needless waste," she said.

"I think most of us feel uncomfortable when we walk out of Woolies with half a dozen plastic bags.

"So, whilst I am of course pleasantly surprised with the fabulous response to our kickstarter campaign, I must say I am not totally shocked.

"I had a strong gut feeling that there were a lot of people out there who really care about the environment.

"It's very exciting and rewarding to be involved in that caring community, at whatever level."

Photos of the Seed and Sprout metal Bento Lunch Boxes from their Kickstarter page.

Ms Kovic said that the product was born when her son started school and she had a lot of trouble finding something to pack his lunch in that was kind to the environment, yet practical.

She tried a lot of solutions, but with every product she bought, there was always a problem.

She couldn't find one single non-plastic lunch container that suited her family, no matter how much she spent.

Either they had too many pieces to keep track of, they were an awkward shape, they contained toxic materials, they were too big for him to carry, or the cardinal sin, they did not fit a sandwich.

So she created her own, and the Seed and Sprout metal bento lunchbox was born.

They're not just for packing children's lunches, they can be used for adult's work lunches or general snacks too.

"I have been working on this concept for about the last eighteen months," she said.

"Lots of trials and tribulations and slight design tweaks.

"We have been selling on Amazon for the last three months, but currently Amazon will only ship our product within the US, which was why we were keen to test the Australian market to judge the interest in our product at home."

"Our lunch box will be the first in many products we will sell, trying to achieve our goal of helping people move away from single use plastics; to make a real difference in their personal footprint on the environment.

"So now it's time to bring these babies home

"Although it has been so fun testing the waters over in the US, we really want to bring these to Australia, so all the people we know and love can use them too!

"We just need a bit of help in placing an order with our manufacturer to be shipped directly to our shores.

"This will help us to validate the demand.

"Friends and family heckling us in the street for boxes is one thing, but $5,000 worth of orders from the general public will allow us to move forward with confidence."

You can find out more about the Seed and Sprout Bento Lunch Boxes Kickstarter campaign here and check out the Seed and Sprout website here.