WISH GRANTED: Mel Delaney, Sharon Shriven, MP Justine Elliot and Bronwyn Rixon.
Kicking goal with facilities upgrade

19th Dec 2018 8:47 AM

MULLUMBIMBY Brunswick Valley Football Club will receive $20,000 in federal funding to go towards female change rooms and showers.

In announcing the grant, MP Justine Elliot congratulated the club on the project.

"They will contribute to the federal funding of $20,000, bringing the total value of the project to $47,641,” she said.

The funding grant will assist with the extension of the existing facilities block to provide female change rooms and showers.

The club currently has more than 100 female players who are unable to use the existing change rooms.

"The new facilities at Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley Football Club will also help drive female participation at all levels of the game, with a key focus on increasing female player participation,” Ms Elliot said.

Those interested in joining the club for next year's season can contact Sharon on info@mbvfc. com.au or phone 0435057463.

