Kia and Mazda big winners from auto clubs awards

AUSTRALIA'S auto clubs have revealed the winners of their best cars competition - and there's no overall winner.

Having awarded an overall "judges choice” in recent years, this year the clubs have reverted back to the best 15 in each category.

The biggest winners were Korean brand Kia and Japanese marque Mazda, both securing three titles.

One of the stand-outs was the Subaru Outback, which won the best all-wheel drive for the third year in succession.

RACQ spokesperson Kirsty Clinton said the Outback's win proved sport utility vehicles (SUV) continued to draw attention, from a large cross section of the community.

"There's been a real shift to downsizing from larger four-wheel-drives and away from traditional sedans and wagons, to smaller more compact AWDs due to their versatility. The Outback is a practical and capable all-rounder with plenty to offer buyers,” Ms Clinton said.

"In Australia, we're spoilt for choice when it comes to vehicles available to us. No matter your budget or preference, you can find a car that's the right fit for you and your family, safe in the knowledge it carries the tick of approval from our highly experienced judges drawn from all state motoring clubs, including RACQ.”

There was no winner of the micro class due to the safety rating of the top scoring vehicle.

The 2018 Australia's Best Cars winners were:

Best Light Car: Mazda 2 Maxx

Best Small Car under $35,000: Mazda 3 Maxx Sport

Best Small Car over $35,000: BMW 125i M Sport

Best Medium Car under $50,000: Toyota Camry Ascent HV Hybrid

Best Medium Car over $50,000: BMW 330i Sport Line

Best Large Car under $70,000: Kia Stinger 200S

Best Family Wagon: Kia Carnival SLi

Best Sports Car under $50,000: Hyundai i30 N

Best Sports Car $50,000-$100,000: Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG 4matic

Best Small 2WD SUV under $35,000: Mazda CX-3 Maxx

Best AWD SUV under $50,000: Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium

Best AWD SUV $50,000-$65,000: Kia Sorento GT Line

Best AWD SUV $65,000-$125,000: Volvo XC60 D4 Inscription

Best 4x4 Dual Cab Ute: Ford Ranger XLT 3.2

Australia's Best Cars is judged by members of the nation's automotive clubs, including the NRMA, RACV, RACQ, RAAm RAC, RACT and AANT.

Each vehicle is assessed against three areas and up to eight criteria: Value for money, design and function as well as on the road. Utes are also scored for tray payload as well as cabin space.

Each car is given a score between one and 10 for each criterion. The scores for each criterion are weighted - critical, high, medium or low - according to their importance to buyers. This weighting varies by category.

Each vehicle's overall score reflects its position within the class and should only be compared within its category.