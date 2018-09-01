KFC will pay $11k if you name your baby after Colonel Sanders

THERE are a lot of things people will do for money but we're scratching our heads wondering if this is one of them.

The take-away giant KFC is offering the parents of some unwitting child $US11K if they name him (or her - let's not be sexist) Harland.

This is the name of the man who brought us fried chicken in a bucket and (arguably) next level heart disease. Colonel Sanders, the iconic face on the tub, is in fact named Harland Sanders.

But there's a catch for the cash. The child must be born on September 9. This is when the man famous for his 11 herbs and spices made his debut into the world.

But it's not as weird as it sounds because as KFC helpfully points out in their promotion, old man names are cool again.

It’s a great name for your baby. Just say it out loud. Harland. Plus, your greatly named kid could get $11,000 for college. — KFC (@kfc) August 29, 2018

And KFC argues that at least the child will be named after someone successful.

A KFC spokesperson told The Atlantic: "Ever the entrepreneur, Colonel Sanders bounced back from a series of failed jobs and business ventures to found Kentucky Fried Chicken in his 60s.

"We couldn't think of a better way to honor him than to help support Baby Harland's future successes with a college donation."

We're not sure how the kid will go knowing that they've been named after a social media marketing stint.

The way of the future?

Maybe that will be cool/normal in 20 years. There may be other kids walking around with free college funds called 'Coke' and 'Maccas'.

One man named Harland Hatter lamented that he was 53 years too late. He took to Twitter to try his luck. "What can I win? I've had my name for 53 years and I was born in Kentucky!'' he said.

Applications will be judged by KFC, and a winner will be announced on October 9.

And no, it doesn't appear that a lifetime of KFC is included in the prize.

Just how many babies will be stuck with a take-away mogul's name and zero cash remains unclear.

