Walters’ Origin blunder: ‘I won’t make that mistake again’

Greg Inglis has been guaranteed a place in the Queensland team for Game One if fit. Photo: Phil Hillyard

QUEENSLAND coach Kevin Walters has guaranteed a place in his side for Origin I to veterans Greg Inglis and Matt Scott, vowing not to make the same mistake he made by leaving Billy Slater out of Game One last year.

Inglis was with Walters in Brisbane on Wednesday promoting Game Three of this year's series at Suncorp Stadium, the only match to be played in the Queensland capital this year.

Both Inglis and Scott have returned to their respective club sides for the first two rounds this year after missing virtually the entire 2017 season with ACL injuries that also ruled them out of the Origin series.

The only match the Maroons dropped last year was without Slater in the side and Walters promised not to leave out two of the state's greatest servants if they are both fit and available.

Matt Scott on the charge for Queensland during the 2016 Origin series. Photo: Darren England

"We made the mistake last year of leaving out one of our great players and we paid a price for it," Walters said.

"We'd be silly to do the same thing again.

"Greg's come back from a knee injury but he's a very experienced player and seeing him wearing Maroon there again today, it's a nice feeling knowing that he's going to be playing Origin again this year.

"The same with Matt Scott. He's been one of those players for Queensland that has really stood up when it mattered and he deserves that opportunity himself.

"If he keeps playing great footy for the Cowboys there's no doubt he'll be in the side as well."