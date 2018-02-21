Kesha cancels Bluesfest performance

NO SHOWS: Kesha performing Praying at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in January. She injured herself earlier this month and has had to cancel her Australia and New Zealand tours, as well as her performance at Byron Bay Bluesfest.

NO SHOWS: Kesha performing Praying at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in January. She injured herself earlier this month and has had to cancel her Australia and New Zealand tours, as well as her performance at Byron Bay Bluesfest. Matt Sayles

KESHA has cancelled her entire Australian and New Zealand Taiwan and Japan tour and will no longer be headlining Bluesfest 2018, due to an injury suffered while performing in Dubai on February 9.

She released the news on twitter overnight:

"I'm heartbroken to be forced to postpone some of my upcoming international dates due to a recent injury I sustained while performing. It's my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors orders and undergo surgery today to repair my torn ACL so I can get ready to give it my all on my Summer tour and beyond."

Although having no bearing on her voice, the ACL or Anterior Cruciate Ligament, is a ligament in the knee which would no doubt affect her ability to travel freely and perform.

Kesha's Rainbow Tour was due to arrive in Brisbane on March 25 and would have seen a return to international touring for the star, after her moving performance at the Grammy's. Her acapella song Praying was heralded as the star's very powerful #metoo expression.

Select Touring, said: "Ticket-holders for Australia and New Zealand are encouraged to hold onto their tickets and stay tuned for further information about rescheduled dates, which will be announced in the near future. All Existing Tickets will be valid for the new dates to be announced. Unfortunately, the Byron Bay Bluesfest performance will not be able to be rescheduled."

Bluesfest has wished Kesha all the best for a speedy recovery.

"We are so sad to hear of Kesha's injury and cancellation of her Bluesfest performance.

She gives it all when performing, and a torn ACL in the Knee Joint is no laughing matter....

We wish her a speedy recovery, and look forward to presenting her at Bluesfest in the future" said Bluesfest Director, Peter Noble OAM.

Performers still attending Bluesfest include Leon Bridges, Gomez, Robert Plant, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Michael Franti and Spearhead; and Jackson Browne. Sunday at Bluesfest will showcase Australian superstars Tash Sultana and the John Butler Trio, in addition to Sheryl Crow and Melissa Etheridge.

Lionel Richie, Chic and Dan Sultan will perform on the Monday of the event.