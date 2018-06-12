Rising star makes Parker’s dreams come true

DARK Dream's Queensland Derby win was the result of one of the great training performances of the season and on the same day The Autumn Sun became the most expensive racehorse in the southern hemisphere.

At Doomben last Saturday, Dark Dream (Queensland Derby) and The Autumn Sun (JJ Atkins Plate) completed the ultimate race progression from a maiden win on debut to Group 1 success in their debut preparations.

Kerry Parker has had Dark Dream in full work since last November, when the gelding won his first start in a Moruya maiden.

Despite a let-up through February, Dark Dream has raced at least once a month since his debut, with his Queensland Derby triumph his fourth win (six minor placings) in 10 starts.

Dark Dream gave Parker his first Group 1 win of a 30-year training career. It was a masterly training effort to keep the three-year-old in work and racing so well over an extended period, and to overcome a hoof problem in the lead-up to the Derby.

The Autumn Sun, a superbly bred juvenile colt, made his debut only six weeks ago and he ends the season an undefeated Group 1 winner. It has been estimated The Autumn Sun's value as a potential stallion has soared to near the $50 million mark, making him the most valuable thoroughbred in training in this part of the world.

The Autumn Sun boosted his value with a narrow win in the JJ Atkins. Picture: AAP

The Autumn Sun has the racetrack performance to match his conformation and regal bloodlines. The colt is by super stallion Redoute's Choice out of the unraced Galileo mare Azmiyna, herself a half-sister to former European champion Azamour.

This makes The Autumn Sun an appealing, commercial, dual hemisphere stallion prospect.

Dark Dream is likely to be aimed at the Caulfield Cup next spring while The Autumn Sun is an ideal type for races such as the Golden Rose and Caulfield Guineas.