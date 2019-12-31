Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The wait is over. Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has hit the ground running as she presses for her much-anticipated debut for English giants Chelsea .
The wait is over. Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has hit the ground running as she presses for her much-anticipated debut for English giants Chelsea .
Sport

Kerr-boom! Matildas star ready to light up England

by Nicholas Rupolo
31st Dec 2019 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Look out England, one of the world's best players is about to go Kerr-boom.

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr arrived in London after a long-haul flight from the US and was eager to impress Chelsea coach Emma Hayes, completing a full training session on her second day in the country.

Sam Kerr has wasted no time getting acquainted with Chelsea’s set-up.
Sam Kerr has wasted no time getting acquainted with Chelsea’s set-up.

 

 

 

Kerr could make her debut for the English powerhouse on Sunday against Reading in the FA Women's Super League.

She had to wait for the opening of the mid-season transfer window before she could play her first match.

The Australian ace signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the London club in November for reportedly close to $2 million.

Chelsea are well within reach of the FA WSL title, in third position and four points behind league leaders Arsenal, who are coached by Australian Joe Montemurro.

 

Sam Kerr could make her debut this weekend.
Sam Kerr could make her debut this weekend.

 

Kerr joins a star-studded roster spearheaded by England national team players Fran Kirby and Millie Bright, as well as captain Magdalena Eriksson.

chelsea matildas miranda kerr soccer

Just In

    Just In

      Mum dies weeks after assault

      Mum dies weeks after assault
      • 31st Dec 2019 10:52 AM

      Top Stories

        The three things police are targeting at Falls Festival

        premium_icon The three things police are targeting at Falls Festival

        News THE three-day music festival is about to kick off, and police have issued a stern warning to punters.

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        News They have urged other states and territories to do the same

        Shark sighting led to closure of Ballina beach

        Shark sighting led to closure of Ballina beach

        News Surf lifesavers spotted the shark and quickly closed the beach

        ’No gift could ever compare’: Your amazing Christmas stories

        premium_icon ’No gift could ever compare’: Your amazing Christmas stories

        News IVF baby and “whole new family” were some of your favourite presents