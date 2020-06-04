Menu
Kerb numbers: you don’t need it and shouldn’t do it, says council

Liana Turner
4th Jun 2020 4:30 PM
YOU don’t need your house number painted on the kerb and you shouldn’t pay someone to do this, a North Coast council has warned.

Some residents have been approached recently with someone offering kerbside number painting services, and reportedly claiming to work for council.

But Ballina Shire Council has issued a statement debunking this.

“Ballina Shire Council would like to remind local residents that kerbside numbering outside their home is not a council requirement, nor is it a service that council provides,” the council said in the statement.

“Council has received a number of calls from local residents that have been approached by a kerbside number painter claiming to work for council.

“If residents are approached by this person they are not to approve for this person to undertake any painting of numbers on council assets including kerbside gutters.

“This would require council approval.”

