Kelly’s alleged killer may not face court for months

The man accused of murdering Kelly Wilkinson by setting her on fire in front of their terrified children may be unable to face court for months.

The man accused of murdering Kelly Wilkinson by setting her on fire in front of their terrified children may be unable to face court for months.

A shocking one in six domestic violence perpetrators breached their orders last year, as it can be revealed Kelly Wilkinson's alleged killer may not face court for several months.

Figures released yesterday showed there were 70,000 domestic violence orders (DVOs) in place across Queensland during 2020 and of those, there were 5553 breaches.

Ms Wilkinson's family revealed after her death this week that they had driven her to the police station "almost every day" to report her husband Brian Johnston's escalating abuse, only for her to be told to "give him space" because she already had a DVO in place against him.

Brian Johnston. Picture Facebook

Defending Queensland police in the wake of the horrific death of Ms Wilkinson, Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski yesterday held the figures up as an example of why DVOs were working - despite a spate of deaths in which offenders had breached the orders.

"I think DVOs work very well in the vast majority of cases," he said, saying the vast majority of perpetrators did not breach the orders.

"There are clearly some times when they haven't been effective."

Mr Gollschewski insisted an investigation was being undertaken by the coroner and that DVOs would be reviewed by the Women's Safety and Justice Taskforce, headed by former Court of Appeal President Justice Margaret McMurdo.

Kelly Wilkinson. Picture: Facebook

It can be revealed it could be months before Kelly Wilkinson's alleged killer faces court.

Johnston was placed in an induced coma on the day of the tragedy and is expected to remain in that state for at least another week.

He was originally due to face court on serious allegations separate to the murder charge yesterday, but that matter will likely be adjourned in his absence.

He is due to face court in Southport on the murder charge on June 4 but is unlikely to be well enough to appear by that date either. Any potential bail application is also unlikely to be heard in the near future.

It has been revealed the former US marine filed for bankruptcy in the US and also faced minor legal problems in Ohio stemming from a petty theft charge and a speeding violation.

Meanwhile Kelly's three children are now living with Kelly's sister Danielle Carroll, her husband Reece Carroll and their five children.

They have set up A GoFundMe page to help provide ongoing counselling to the kids, buy a car big enough to transport the entire family and to keep the children together.

Originally published as Kelly's alleged killer may not face court for months