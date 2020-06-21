Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

Kelly storms off the set of The Voice

by Andrew Bucklow
21st Jun 2020 11:47 AM

 

 

Things are getting very tense between Guy Sebastian and Kelly Rowland on The Voice.

The two stars have clashed on several occasions already this season, and they're set to have another massive fight in tonight's episode.

In a clip provided exclusively to news.com.au ahead of tonight's episode, an upset Kelly storms off the set after a verbal stoush with Guy.

Tonight's episode features 'The Battles', where the coaches put two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of the studio audience.

Once the coach has picked their favourite and sent that singer through to the next round, the other coaches have an opportunity to use one of only two "saves" they each have, to pick up the singer that was eliminated.

Binge is Australia's new streaming service offering the best drama, entertainment and movies from the world's best creators. New to Binge? Get your two week free trial, sign up at binge.com.au

The drama between Kelly and Guy appears to take place after Mongolian throat singer Bukhu Ganburged and Johnny Manuel, both from Team Guy, take each other on in a 'Battle'.

Host Darren McMullen with Bukhu and Johnny.
Host Darren McMullen with Bukhu and Johnny.

Both Kelly and Delta Goodrem take issue with the performance forcing Guy to step in and defend his team members.

"I think these guys are deflated because we've just seen something so beautiful and I'm so disappointed for you guys that it's turned into a circus," the Aussie star says.

Delta replies: "This was about choosing a song where it didn't feel fair … that was all."

Kelly, who has previously accused Guy of cheating this season, adds: "It was a battle. Rules break all the time. Maybe this is something new and if it is, then we'll gladly embrace it, but we have to do every other battle the same way."

 

Binge is Australia's new streaming service offering the best drama, entertainment and movies from the world's best creators. New to Binge? Get your two week free trial, sign up at binge.com.au

 

Guy was not happy.
Guy was not happy.

 

Kelly before storming off set.
Kelly before storming off set.

The comment angers Guy who hits back at Kelly, but the Destiny's Child star isn't in the mood for a fight and storms off the set.

"I'm not gonna go back and forth with you, Guy, I'm not doing this," she says in a huff as she walks backstage.

Guy responds sarcastically by saying: "Oh, because a walk-off does heaps. What's a walk-off gonna do? It's so disrespectful!"

Kelly fires back from backstage, yelling: "No you're disrespectful, you're disrespectful! In that case don't put them together!"

Johnny Manuel is one of the favourites to win The Voice this season. He previously appeared on America's Got Talent in 2017 and represented Bulgaria at Eurovision in 2018.

 

You can see the full clash tonight on The Voice at 7pm on Channel 9

Originally published as Kelly storms off the set of The Voice

More Stories

Show More
channel nine entertainment kelly rowland music the voice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark attack victim farewelled at favourite surf spot

        premium_icon Shark attack victim farewelled at favourite surf spot

        News Rob Pedretti, who was killed in a shark attack at Kingscliff, has been farewelled in a moving ceremony at one of his favourite surf spots.

        Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        premium_icon Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        Business 1500 Flight Centre jobs to go as low demand smashes travel giant

        How simple car defect landed man in jail

        premium_icon How simple car defect landed man in jail

        Crime Police noticed the driver at Ewingsdale, near Byron Bay

        Aviation training taking off in the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Aviation training taking off in the Northern Rivers

        News WOLLONGBAR Tafe is now delivering essential skills for the aviation industry...