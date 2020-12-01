Keith Urban to kick off 2021 world tour in Australia

Keith Urban joins the charge of the live brigade of A-list artists booking big gigs for 2021, kicking off his The Speed Of Now world tour in Australian arenas in December.

The country music superstar, who has spent much of the past five months in Australia as wife Nicole Kidman filmed the Nine Perfect Strangers series, has been itching to get back on stage since COVID-19 shut down the global live industry in March.

Keith Urban announces The Speed Of Now Australian shows. Picture: Supplied.

He will kick off the tour at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on December 1 and then head to Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on December 3 and 4, the WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong on December 6, Adelaide Entertainment Centre on December 8, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on December 10 and 11, RAC Arena, Perth on December 14, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on December 17 and 18 and Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on December 19.

General tickets are on sale from December 8. He last performed in Australia last December to open Sydney's Coliseum Theatre.

Urban completed his The Speed Of Now album in lockdown, the One Too Many, his duet with honorary Australian P!nk, now his biggest hit on the pop charts and closing in on platinum status.



The record topped the charts in Australia, the US and Canada.

"Releasing The Speed Of Now this year, and seeing it embraced so quickly and so passionately, was truly phenomenal," he said.

"But this album is built to play live, and waiting on that has been teeth grinding.

"I'm literally jonesing to get back on the road and do what we love to do. C'mon 2021!"

Australia remains the lucky country for touring artists thanks to the success of our pandemic response in suppressing community transmission.

Keith Urban performed at the opening night at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre in December last year. Picture: Damian Shaw

International stars to have already booked a run of Australian shows in 2021 include Guns N Roses announcing a stadium tour for next November and British pop sensation Yungblud who will play small arenas in September.

Major local acts including Tina Arena, Guy Sebastian, Ian Moss, Delta Goodrem and The McClymonts also have their 2021 concert runs now on sale.

The annual Red Hot Summer outdoor festival starring Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika and Linda and Chris Cheney has split into two legs, one in March for South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia and Queensland and then the second run in NSW, Victoria and ACT in October.

Jimmy Barnes headlines the Red Hot Summer tours in March and October 2021. Picture: Sam Ruttyn





"Since we announced the first run, we have been contacted daily about when fans in other states will have a chance to attend the festival," promoter Duane McDonald said.

"We were working on dates for Victoria, New South Wales and the ACT from the very start, however we needed to make sure we worked well in-line with Government restrictions to provide the festival in a COVID-safe way. We are stoked to be able to announce these shows for our long-time supporters in those areas."

Tickets for the Red Hot Summer second leg shows go on sale on Thursday.

