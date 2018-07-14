Keeping the furballs warm

OUTSIDE domestic animals: Keep the chooks warm with a drop-down screen.

IT really is freezing out there.

With forecast lows of -1C, 0C and 1C for the next four nights, it's time to think about the family pets, says local pet shop owner and animal rescue organiser Lucinda Dyson.

Ms Dyson says there's lots of ways animal lovers can keep their furry companions snug until the frosty conditions ease, especially for those who can't bring their pets inside.

A drop-down screen for roosting chickens to keep the breeze out and a big cosy box with lots of blankets for outdoor cats are two ways to keep domestic animals warm, she said.

"Always bring your domestic animals inside if you can,'' Ms Dyson said. "But if you can't there's lots you can do.

"Build a well-sheltered for cats, like a clothes basket with old blankeys.

"And a kennel for your dogs with old doonas.

"Pet shops have infra red lamps for tiny furry animals and a blue tarp will keep your aviary birds warm."

Minimum temperatures will climb to 6C and 7C next Wednesday and Thursday but with no rain forecast for the next week the likelihood of frosts and ice is high.