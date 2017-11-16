Keeping fishing heritage on line

AHOY THERE: Justine Elliot and Tamara Smith aboard the good ship Betty along with members of the Chamber of Commerce, Tweed Street Task Force, Men's Shed, Fishing Club and Brunswick Heads Public School.

BRUNSWICK Heads' heritage as a fishing hub was commemorated with the christening of the fishing seat last week at the boat harbour just north of the town.

The Fishing Seat is one in a series of ten seats commissioned as part of the Tweed Street Masterplan. The Tweed Street Taskforce, a subcommittee of the town's Chamber of Commerce have been planning and implementing various community driven projects related to the Masterplan.

The ten seats are public art installations that double as seats with each depicting an aspect of Brunswick's history and culture including community history, indigenous culture, cedar cutting days, youth, flora and fauna, fishing, surfing and shipwrecks.

The Youth seat, created by ceramic artist Kerry Stanton in collaboration with students from Brunswick Public School, was also christened.

"The design and construction of the fishing seat provided an opportunity for social interaction and creative expression by our local residents, businesses and community groups,” said Tweed Street Taskforce chairwoman Kim Rosen.

"The Fishing Seat aims to depict many aspects of our history, our culture and our lifestyle reflected in the design and the materials used.”

The total cost of the Fishing Seat was around $5,000 cash and $3,000 in-kind support with the funding provided from Federal Government's Stronger Communities Grant, Brunswick Fish Co, and the Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce.

The seat, in the shape of a boat, was built at the Mullumbimby Men's Shed premises by Dave Ashton with the help of Stewy Coles and men's Shed members, who all contributed their services for free.

"Brunswick Heads is well known for fishing and the river is a popular spot for recreational fishers.

"We will try to capture the relaxed holiday atmosphere, where fishing is prized as one of our Simple Pleasures.

"It tells tell the story of our local fishing industry, the boat harbour and the fishing trawler fleet, which has dwindled down to only one operating boat over the last decade.

A six minute YouTube video, co-ordinated by Sharon Shostak and Vivienne Pearson was created to tell the story.

"The video can be accessed via a QR code on the plaque and also on the Brunswick Heads website.