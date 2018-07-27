Menu
Login
PRACTICE RUN: Federal resident Jon Cole being
PRACTICE RUN: Federal resident Jon Cole being "revived” by landscaper Mitchell Curtis using two old irons. VEDA DANTE
News

Keeping Federal's hearts beating

by Veda Dante
27th Jul 2018 4:45 PM

FEDERAL village is holding a fundraiser next week to buy a defibrillator, which it hopes will keep the hearts of its growing community beating for many years to come.

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is one of the leading causes of death in Australia and waiting just 10 minutes for help to arrive means a 90 per cent chance of death, NSW Ambulance data shows.

However, using a defibrillator in just the first two minutes increases your chances of survival by nearly 80 per cent.

Chief Superintendent Alan Morrison who is the NSW Ambulance Director of Education said the best chance of survival for anyone suffering an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is immediate CPR and defibrillation.

"With cardiac arrests, every minute counts. We know that defibrillators will save lives in our community. You don't have to be a trained professional to use a defibrillator - they are simple and safe for anyone to use.”

$10 at the door with live music, food vans and a licensed bar from 6pm on Saturday, August 5 at Federal Hall.

cardiac arrest defibrilator federal village
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    News THE much-loved white whale has finally made an appearance, much to the delight of one local photographer, who described the encounter as "breathtaking".

    Festival will bring music stars to Mullumbimby

    Festival will bring music stars to Mullumbimby

    Music Thando, Lior, Ben Ottewell added to the line up

    Bangalow Music Fest

    Bangalow Music Fest

    News School's program for Bangalow Music Festival.

    Kid's big day out of inspiration

    Kid's big day out of inspiration

    News Its all about inclusion at the Kids Big Day Out

    Local Partners