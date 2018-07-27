Keeping Federal's hearts beating

PRACTICE RUN: Federal resident Jon Cole being "revived” by landscaper Mitchell Curtis using two old irons.

FEDERAL village is holding a fundraiser next week to buy a defibrillator, which it hopes will keep the hearts of its growing community beating for many years to come.

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is one of the leading causes of death in Australia and waiting just 10 minutes for help to arrive means a 90 per cent chance of death, NSW Ambulance data shows.

However, using a defibrillator in just the first two minutes increases your chances of survival by nearly 80 per cent.

Chief Superintendent Alan Morrison who is the NSW Ambulance Director of Education said the best chance of survival for anyone suffering an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is immediate CPR and defibrillation.

"With cardiac arrests, every minute counts. We know that defibrillators will save lives in our community. You don't have to be a trained professional to use a defibrillator - they are simple and safe for anyone to use.”

$10 at the door with live music, food vans and a licensed bar from 6pm on Saturday, August 5 at Federal Hall.