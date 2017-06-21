Keep your eyes peeled at the annual whale census

Head to Cape Byron Lighthouse on Sunday June 25 to participate in Australia's annual whale census.

KEEN whale-watchers are invited to head to Cape Byron Lighthouse on Sunday June 25 to participate in Australia's annual whale census.

Cape Byron Lighthouse in the Cape Byron State Conservation Area is one of five National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) hosted locations for the national humpback whale migration census day, held each year by marine mammal rescue organisation ORRCA.

NPWS Area Manager Sue Walker said the annual whale count is an opportunity for the public to help gather information to build a snapshot of whale movements and behaviours.

"The humpback whale migration is a conservation success story, with 30,000 humpback whales expected to pass by the NSW coast this whale watching season-up from just 200 to 500 estimated to have been left in the 1960s after decades of whaling,” Ms Walker said.

"We're encouraging everyone to come along to the whale census day to help tally the number of whales swimming past and to learn more about these giants of the deep.

"Bring along your binoculars, and together with the ORRCA volunteers we'll help count the whales and update and display the tallies throughout the day.”

Information sessions will be run by NPWS guides on the day, as well as interactive activities for children.

ORRCA President Ronny Ling said the data gathered from around Australia on the annual whale census day helps grow understanding about these wonderful animals and how they can best be protected now and in the future.

"The annual ORRCA whale census is a special day of the year where the public can get involved in measuring the success of conservation efforts,” Mr Ling said.

For details about the Cape Byron Lighthouse venue for the ORRCA whale census day, go to http://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/events/cape-byron-whale-census