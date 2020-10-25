Heavy rain, possible hail: BOM issues severe storm warning

Rain on the Northern Rivers can sometimes require extra care while driving in some areas.

Update 2.30pm: A severe thunderstorm and strong wind warnings for coastal areas been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The severe thunderstorm warning was effective for the Northern Rivers and parts of Northern Tablelands Forecast Districts.

Areas affected may experience heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones.

The severe wind warning, active until midnight, is effective for the marine areas of Byron, Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemas and Eden.

A further marine warning for strong winds for tomorrow, Monday, October 26, does not include the Northern Rivers area.

BOM meteorologist Shuang Wang said tonight the area will see storms and rain.

"There is a chance of showers and a storm in the late afternoon or evening with winds reaching 15 to 25 km/h, south to south east" she said.

Original story: DON'T put the umbrellas away just yet, there is a chance of rain for every day of the week for the Northern Rivers, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM meteorologist Shuang Wang said after Sunday storms, most of the week had a reasonable chance of precipitation for the area.

"(Monday) we still have a medium chance of showers and cloudy, with precipitation developing in the afternoon and evening," she said.

"In the morning, there is a light wind becoming east to south east 15-20km/h in the afternoon, with temperatures between 14 and 17 degrees during the daytime."

For Tuesday, the meteorologist said forecast is expected as partly cloudy, with medium chance of showers for the afternoon and the evening, with light winds in the morning, becoming east to south east 13 to 20km/h during the day.

"Temperatures for Tuesday will be between 12 and 15 degrees and reaching to the mid to high 20s," she said.

"On Wednesday, we have a chance of a thunderstorm and light winds, with same temperatures at Tuesday.

"Thursday has only 20 per cent chance of showers, wit light winds, and on Friday, partly cloudy but mostly a sunny day with a north eastern sea breeze.

"For Saturday, we have a possible thunderstorm developing in the afternoon and chance of showers will be higher than previous days."

Shuang Wang said the forecast is similar for coastal and inland areas, with stronger winds for the seaside areas.

The meteorologist suggested following BOM warnings for detailed information about this week's weather.