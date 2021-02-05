Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Nymboida River
The Nymboida River
Breaking

Kayaker dies on Nymboida river north of Dorrigo

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
4th Feb 2021 4:19 PM | Updated: 5th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died while kayaking on the Nymboida River, north of Dorrigo this afternoon.

About 1pm today emergency services were called to the Nymboida River, near Lower Bielsdown Road at Tallowwood Ridge following reports a kayaker had overturned and become trapped between rocks in the waterway.

A family member notified emergency services and an operation commenced.

A short time later, the body of a man in his 40s was located.

READ: How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

A crime scene has been established and will be held overnight, as a recovery operation commences - utilising officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, PolAir, Police Rescue and police divers.

State Emergency Services confirmed units from Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo, Bellingen and Urunga were tasked to support NSW Police in an operation.

Units offered included specialist flood rescue in-water operators, flood boat operators and a vertical rescue team.

Upon arrival the SES teams were notified they were no longer required.

The Coffs Coast and Clarence Valley is immensely popular with kayakers, drawn to the large number of picturesque rivers offering challenging white water experiences.

More Stories

nymboida river
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sad end to search for missing Queensland man

        Premium Content Sad end to search for missing Queensland man

        News A man who went missing from his Queensland home last month is believed to have been found on the Northern Rivers.

        Barilaro: ‘NIMBY’ council made wrong decision over WSL

        Premium Content Barilaro: ‘NIMBY’ council made wrong decision over WSL

        News NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said it was a “real shame” Ballina Shire Council...

        How people power sent the World Surf League packing

        Premium Content How people power sent the World Surf League packing

        News The Lennox Head community rallied to put a stop to the WSL’s plans to hold an event...

        ‘Selfish, stupid, dangerous’ man appeals COVID conviction

        Premium Content ‘Selfish, stupid, dangerous’ man appeals COVID conviction

        News North Coast man convicted for failing to comply with health orders