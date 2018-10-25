Katter Party on Anning: 'Clearly that is racist'

Senator Fraser gained widespread attention after his maiden speech to parliament in which he argued all Muslims should be banned from migrating to Australia.

Senator Fraser Anning gained widespread attention after his maiden speech to parliament in which he argued all Muslims should be banned from migrating to Australia.

He called it the 'final solution' but denied it was referencing the genocide of Jewish people during the Second World War, when more than six million people were executed under Hitler's 'final solution'.

His use of the term 'final solution' caused widespread outrage.

The Katter Party announced on Thursday that due to Senator Anning's continued use of terms like "non-European" and "European", he had been dumped.

"The Party cannot and will not have any representative from our executive, Members of Parliament, Senators or Candidates dividing Australia along racial 'Europeans' and 'non-Europeans' divides, which in fact destroys the message which was carried initially, so extremely well and laudably by Senator Fraser Anning," the Katter Party statement said.

"The Party's policy also says there should be no restrictions on entry upon our brother cousins - the Pacific Islanders.

"In spite of the most severe and clear warnings, Senator Anning has continued down this pathway and consequently we announce the termination of his endorsement by the KAP.

"Clearly Fraser wants the freedom to pursue his crusade. And we think it is best for he and the party to give him this freedom."

The Katter Party statement said immigration entry requirements should favour people who "can integrate into our community" and - from the Middle East - prioritises Christian, Jews and Sikhs.

Party leader MP Bob Katter said "99% of what Senator Anning has been saying is solid gold".

After Mr Anning's 'final solution' speech, the senator's staffer quit.

On Thursday Mr Anning put up a Facebook post referring to the Victorian Government's decision to no longer list gender on a child's birth certificate.

He vocally defended One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's 'It's OK to be white' motion, even though she admitted shock over his 'final solution' speech.

Before Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned moving the Australian embassy, it was put forward by Mr Anning as a motion, and voted down.

The former One Nation senator also opposed the decriminalisation of abortion pushed through the state parliament by the Labor Party and three LNP MPs.

Mr Anning was first elected as a senator for Queensland in November 2017.