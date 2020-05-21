Menu
Bob Katter speaks to the media. Picture: Caitlan Charles
Politics

Katter calls for Olympics bid to be scrapped

Caitlan Charles
21st May 2020 11:20 AM
Bob Katter has labelled spending money on a Brisbane Olympics post coronavirus "infinitely more stupid" than when it was first proposed.

The Kennedy MP said the State and Federal Governments should immediately stop work on its bid to bring the Olympics to Queensland in 2023.

"It took regional Australia a decade to recover from the Global Financial Crisis and it will take the nation just as long to rebuild from the impacts of coronavirus," he said.

Mr Katter said instead, the State and Federal Governments should look at projects like Hells Gate Dam and the Hughenden Irrigation project.

Katter's Australian Party candidate for Townsville Josh Schwarz said the Olympic Games bid was a "white elephant".

"It was a bad idea pre-COVDI-19 and it's an even worse idea now," he said.

"Our country needs dams, our country needs infrastructure for the future, not a two-week sporting event."

