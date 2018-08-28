Ritchie still haunted by comment to Keith Urban

KATE Ritchie has opened up about her most awkward moment on radio which she said "still keeps me awake at night".

Ritchie's been co-hosting Nova's national drive show alongside Tim Blackwell and Marty Sheargold since 2014.

The trio is currently the most listened to FM drive show in the country and picked up a swag of nominations when the finalists for the Australian Commercial Radio Awards were announced on the weekend.

Kate, Tim and Marty are hoping to win the Best On-Air Team award for the third year in a row at the awards which will be held in Melbourne on September 20.

The Best On-Air team award is comparable to the Gold Logie and the Nova drive team are up against KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O show, the Hit Network's Hughesy and Kate, WSFM's Jonesy and Amanda, Fox FM's Fifi, Fev and Byron and Triple M's Kennedy and Molloy.

Kate Ritchie, Tim Blackwell and Marty Sheargold accepting their award for Best On Air Team MetroFM at the ACRA Awards in 2016.

Proving Ritchie is now a bona fide radio star, she's also been nominated individually in the Best Entertainment Presenter category.

Even the biggest radio stars have bad on-air moments though, and in a news.com.au Q+A Ritchie revealed her biggest faux pas from her time on Nova.

Kate, Tim and Marty is nominated for the Best On-Air Team award again and if you win it will be three in a row. How much would it mean to the team to win?

I don't think any of the team do what we do to win awards (I'm not sure why we do it sometimes), but of course it is a lovely nod to all the hard work that goes into getting us to air each day. Another win might prove that the other two weren't merely flukes but most importantly it will give Blackers the opportunity to talk about Hawthorn during his red carpet interviews.

What's your favourite thing about the Kate, Tim and Marty show?

That it's a Kardashian-free zone and the relief it gives people on their drive home.

You're also nominated for the Best Entertainment Presenter award at the ACRAs and you're up against your Nova mates, Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald and Tim 'Blackers' Blackwell. How good would it be to beat them both?

I think Blackers and I would both be very happy to see the lovely Fitzy take home the award. It might be safer that way. I'm not sure if you've ever tuned into our music challenge game 'Spin it DJ' on Tuesdays after 5pm? But God forbid I beat Blackers in something that actually matters. I couldn't handle the sulking!

Every radio presenter has a horror moment, whether it be a bad interview or a slip of the tongue on air. What's your most awkward radio moment?

I remember having Keith Urban in the studio once upon a time and before I could stop myself I was telling him that he was shorter than I expected. Now Keith is a lovely guy and probably couldn't care less what I thought about his height, but I kick myself to this day about such a silly comment. Having people spew their thoughts about your appearance right at you, without thinking, is something I live with and loathe so I promise you that that moment still keeps me awake at night.

How do you feel about the fact you've become such a quality, well-respected radio presenter after so many years focused on acting?

I'm not sure well-respected is true but I am proud of what I have achieved throughout this radio adventure of mine. I certainly haven't mastered it but I have learnt a great deal both on and off the air and Nova keep asking me back so I must be doing something night.

Keith Urban is touring Australia in 2019.

Does your daughter Mae, 4, ever hear you on the radio and if so, how does she react?

She does in dribs and drabs and has only just grown out of asking for me to be switched off. I am not sure her little mind could quite compute the notion of me being on the radio and she didn't like to share. To be honest, she sees me on bus sides much more than she ever hears me.

Kate, Tim and Marty has done shows from a plane, in Las Vegas and even from the royal wedding earlier this year. Is there anything big coming up soon?

We keep threatening to do a show from a boat but getting the team inspired to leave the comfort of the studio is one mean feat and sounds a little confined for my liking so I can't imagine that happening anytime soon.

The ACRAs are coming up on September 20 and they can tend to get a little loose. Who is more fun to drink with, Tim or Marty?

I'm unsure who told you that (about the ACRAs getting loose) but if what you say is true maybe they should start broadcasting them live in order to tidy things up a little?

Nova drive crew Marty Sheargold, Kate Ritchie and Tim Blackwell celebrate after another ACRA win. Picture: Eugene Hyland

Kate, Tim and Marty has also been nominated for Best Radio Show Podcast, Best Syndicated Australian Program, Best Networked Program and Best Show Producer (Nic McClure) at the Australian Commercial Radio Awards. You can see a full list of the finalists here.