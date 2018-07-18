Ritchie’s adorable Instagram post

ONE of the most loved stars of Home And Away has shared a sweet photo of herself watching a TV special to celebrate the program's 30th anniversary.

Kate Ritchie, who played Sally Fletcher for 20 years in the popular Aussie soap, is pictured cuddling up to her daughter Mae and two cute toys while watching Home And Away: Endless Summer.

The one-off TV special that aired on Tuesday night seemed to bring back memories for many of Ritchie's fans, with many commenting that it had brought them to tears.

In her response to one of the comments Ritchie said her daughter had recognised her in the show as a young girl.

"She's never seen an episode, but we sometimes sing the theme song at bedtime … when she heard it on the TV she says to me, 'Mummy! They know our Home And Away song!'," Ritchie said in the post.

Sally (Kate Ritchie) meets a creepy neighbour during the first episode of Home And Away.

In the television special Ritchie reveals two of her most mortifying memories.

"I often talk about getting my first bra on the tele and how mortifying that is," Ritchie says in the TV special.

"I think I'd been wearing a bra for about 12 months before they realised maybe little Sally Fletcher wasn't so little anymore, so they needed to catch up. I still remember the scene I think where I walk into the kitchen and I tell mum and dad at the time. It was awful."

But, Ritchie adds, it's "probably not as awful" as the time she had to kiss a boy on Home And Away for the first time and then sit in her loungeroom at home and watch it with her dad.