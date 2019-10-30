Kate ‘feels sorry’ for Meghan

KATE Duchess of Cambridge is said to be doing her best to draw a line under any past "difficulties" between Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to royal author Phil Dampier, Kate is reportedly trying to "bring the couples together" after "feeling sorry for Meghan".

Speaking to the Express, he said: "Behind the scenes I'm told Kate is doing her best to bring everyone together and help Meghan.

"None of them want to let the Queen down so Kate is trying to patch things up in private.

"I'm told she has reached out to Meghan and spoken to her on the phone. Kate feels sorry for her and knows that Meghan is struggling."

The Sun reports that Kate's attempts are said to come after the explosive ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey aired earlier this month.

During the documentary, ITV's Tom Bradby followed the couple on Meghan and Harry's Africa tour, interviewing both the Duke and Duchess separately.

Close to tears, Meghan explained: "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn - you know ...

Meghan in South Africa/ Picture: Getty

"And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed it's, well …

"And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Mr Bradby asks her directly if it is fair to say that it has been a struggle, and looking emotional, Meghan replies: "Yes."

Following Prince Harry as he continued his mother, Princess Diana's work, Mr Bradby asked if her death was still painful.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex. Picture: AP

He asked: "Do you feel at peace in a way yet? Or is it still a sort of wound that festers?"

"I think probably a wound that festers," Harry replied.

"I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash it takes me straight back so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.

"Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her.

"But as I said with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately."

Prince Harry and Princess Diana. Picture: Supplied

Prince Charles and Princess Diana present Harry to the world in 1984. Picture: Avalon/Getty

During the documentary, Mr Bradby also quizzes Harry on his relationship with William.

"We're brothers, we'll always be brothers - and we're certainly on different paths at the moment," he said.

"But I'll certainly always be there for him as I know he'll always be there for me.

"We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy.

"But I love him dearly and the majority of the stuff is created out of nothing. But as brothers, you have good days, you have bad days."