Stefanovic's girlfriend reveals private life for first time

KARL Stefanovic's fiercely private designer girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough has shown off her nights out, a brand new Audi and an intimate birthday cake for the Today Show host for the first time.

The 33-year-old has set her Instagram account on public revealing what life is really like with her man.

A photograph of Stefanovic printed on the cover of Stellar Magazine was plastered on his cake with the words: "Happy birthday Karlos! We love you."

"Birthday Boy," Yarbrough simply captioned the picture.

Birthday Boy 💙 A post shared by Jasmine Yarbrough (@jasyarby) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

The blonde shoe designer also appears to enjoy a summer dip, nights out with girlfriends and stunned in a blue frock for her best friend's wedding.

A photograph of Stefanovic "impatiently" waiting for Yarbrough to get her hair done while she sipped on wine in Barangaroo was also a glimpse into the pair's relationship.

"Got Ma hair did whilst this guy impatiently waits eating a cheese board!" she wrote.

"So proud of my friends for opening @blownluxbar in Barangaroo."

Stefanovic was pictured grinning with Yarbrough at Byron Bay for David and Jackie Ingram's wedding.

Winner winner, chicken dinner 🍗 @chick_zilla A post shared by Jasmine Yarbrough (@jasyarby) on Sep 2, 2017 at 4:47am PDT

And just last week, she also showed off her luxury "new wheels" online.

"Thank you @audialtopennanthills, perfect for weekend cruising," she wrote.

Her latest snap is her embracing her brother Josh Yarbrough.

Yarbrough went public with Stefanovic, 43, back in February after photos surfaced of the pair kissing on a luxury yacht in Sydney Harbour.

The couple well and truly confirmed they were a couple when they made their official debut at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in March.

In Stefanovic's recent interview with Stellar Magazine, the TV host opened up about his relationship with Yarbrough, which made headlines less than six months after he announced his divorce from his wife of 21 years and the mother to his three children Cassandra Thorburn.

"We are taking things really, really slowly," Stefanovic said of their relationship.

"I certainly did not expect to meet someone five months after I broke up with my wife. That was not planned, I did not know her before. I met her on a boat in Sydney," he adds, confirming the story that the pair met on a boat cruise in December.

While Stefanovic said he and Yarbrough "have a really lovely relationship," he's also determined to not share anything publicly.

"I don't think that's fair on anyone involved. It was unexpected and lovely, but we're going to try to keep a level of privacy to how we're going and what we're planning, especially considering I have three beautiful children who need to be taken into consideration," he told Stellar.

