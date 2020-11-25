Menu
Karl Stefanovic apologises to Premier for drunk dial (The Today Show)
Karl eats humble pie after Premier drunk-dial fail

by Sophie Chirgwin
25th Nov 2020 3:01 PM
Karl Stefanovic has hilariously apologised to the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after his wife drunk dialled her and begged her to open the Queensland border.

The Today show larrikin was speaking with Ms Palaszczuk this morning on-air when he said he had to apologise to her for his wife, Jasmine Yarbrough's, drunken antics.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at Government House, Paddington. Photographer: Liam Kidston
"Just before we go, I wanted to say this to you, I want to apologise and give you my deepest apologies for my wife's drunken call to you last Friday, telling you in her own very sweet Queensland way to open the borders," Stefanovic said.

Karl Stefanovic revealed his wife Jasmine drunk dialled the Premier. Picture: Esteban La Tessa
"I've now saved your name under my lawyers name so she won't do it again."

Ms Palaszczuk laughed off the incident and said: "It's OK, it's perfectly alright … that's probably one of the calmest ones I've had Karl".

"I understand how stressful it's been on people," she said, adding: "but yeah maybe not the drinking and ringing up … stay away from that," she joked.

Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon on the T oday show. Picture: Today/Channel 9
Today show co-host Allison Langdon added that she's never known drinking and dialling to go well.

When the hosts farewelled the Premier, Stefanovic turned to Langdon and said "look I tried to stop her".

When Langdon asked what was said during the call, Stefanovic impersonated his wife's conversation with the Premier, saying: "Please open the borders Premier, please".

Originally published as Karl eats humble pie after Premier drunk-dial fail

