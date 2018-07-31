Menu
Login
Kanye's designs are certainly … interesting.
Kanye's designs are certainly … interesting.
Fashion & Beauty

Kanye’s sneaker ‘designs’ roasted online

by Emily Kirkpatrick
31st Jul 2018 7:02 AM

YEEZY just jumped over Jumpman and into a Twitter firestorm.

Over the weekend, Kanye West tweeted a few sketches from his forthcoming footwear collection for Yeezy. Slated to launch in 2019, the line features seven designs, including the third iterations of his hugely popular 700, 500 and 350 sneakers.

But while sneakerheads were understandably thrilled at West's sneak peek, others couldn't get past the quality of the star's draftsmanship.

 

Kanye's designs are certainly … interesting.
Kanye's designs are certainly … interesting.

"Did North draw these?" one befuddled follower asked.

Another tweeted, "Are these volcanoes?"

A third social media user compared Yeezy's new styles to the flame-covered sneakers with wheels Chandler Bing is tasked with advertising in an episode of Friends, writing, "Been and done I'm afraid."

West's new collection will offer some long-awaited releases like the 1050, a duck boot the 41-year-old rapper first debuted on his Yeezy Season 3 runway in 2016, as well as the 451, another sneaker he's previously teased on Twitter.

 

The erratic rap superstar.
The erratic rap superstar.

Two all-new sneakers also made their illustrative debut: the "Terrex," based off of Adidas' hiking shoe, and a basketball sneaker West seems to have impulsively added to the collection.

Despite all the jokes at his expense, if West's Yeezy slides and "track pant boots" have taught us anything, it's that the rapper has never shied from wildly meme-able footwear.

 

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.

Related Items

Show More
designs fashion footwear kanye kanye west yeezy

Top Stories

    Why grocery prices are set to soar

    Why grocery prices are set to soar

    News YOUR supermarket trips could soon become a whole lot more expensive, with prices on track to skyrocket across Australia.

    Keeping Federal's hearts beating

    Keeping Federal's hearts beating

    News Defib fundraiser for Federal

    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    News Much-loved white whale finally makes an appearance

    Festival will bring music stars to Mullumbimby

    Festival will bring music stars to Mullumbimby

    Music Thando, Lior, Ben Ottewell added to the line up

    Local Partners