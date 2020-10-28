Kanye goes off at Jen Aniston on Twitter

After Jen Aniston urged her fans to take the US election seriously and not consider Kanye West as a true candidate, the rapper has hit back.

Kanye West has hit back at Jennifer Aniston after she asked her fans to not vote for him in the upcoming US election.

The 43-year-old rapper posted a now-deleted screenshot of a Vanity Fair article that was titled "Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans 'It's Not Funny To Vote For Kanye'."

"Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let's gooooooooo," West wrote in the tweet, referencing his interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he talked about his presidential campaign.

He then tweeted, "Friends wasn't funny either."

Kanye hit back at Aniston on Twitter

Earlier this week, the Friends actress posted on Instagram a photo of her voting for Joe Biden, urging her fans to not vote for Kanye.

"This whole thing isn't about one candidate or one single issue," Aniston wrote alongside a snap of her showing off her "I Voted" sticker. "It's about the future of this country and the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. PS - It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible."

Jennifer Aniston voted for Biden

While West spoke to Rogan, he claimed that his renewed Christian faith was what inspired him to run for president.

"It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015. A few days before the MTV awards it hit me in the shower," West said. "When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul."

In West's first video to promote his run for president, he asked his fans to write his name on the ballot when they vote.

The video angered a lot of fans who thought Kanye was taking away a vote for the former vice president, Joe Biden.

A similar fallout occurred when West's sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture of herself posing in a 'VOTE KANYE' hat on her Instagram story, with a link to his 'Kanye 2020' website.

Kourtney enraged fans when she promoted a VOTE KANYE hat

The post came after speculation that Kim strongly disagrees with her husband's presidential bid, refusing to lend her support.

Kim previously expressed her disapproval of him running for president this year.

The 39-year-old KUWTK star "lost her sh*t" when her husband tearfully screamed on stage they almost aborted their daughter North West, 7, during an explosive rant at his first presidential campaign.

An insider told UK news outlet The Sun: "Kim wants Kanye to drop out of this race now and she told him if he does not she may drop him!"

Originally published as Kanye goes off at Jen Aniston on Twitter