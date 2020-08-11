Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pets & Animals

Check out this video of kangaroos fighting in the snow

by Jack Gramenz
11th Aug 2020 2:08 PM

Two kangaroos have been filmed fighting while heavy snow falls in a video shared to Facebook.

The roos squared up for a solid two minutes on Sunday while kookaburras heckled in the background.

The video was captured at Mount Jerrong, west of Sydney.

"Nothing beats a good kanga fight when there's nothing on the tele," KangaWomba Lodge owner Wendy Lindsay wrote on her post sharing the video.

The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

 

It’s not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
It’s not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

RELATED: Stray dog adopted as car company mascot

RELATED: Woman in hospital after whale encounter

"We see a lot of the kangaroos fighting, but to see them in the snow like that, it was pretty amazing," Wendy told 7 News.

"It's nice to have that little bit of magic happening."

It's not clear what the kangaroos were fighting about but the native marsupials are prolific boxers, often duking it out for dominance, mates, and perhaps even fun.

 

Originally published as Kangaroos have huge fight in the snow

wild life

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern NSW jobs numbers bounce back in June

        Premium Content Northern NSW jobs numbers bounce back in June

        News For June 2020, employment was estimated at 100,712, a loss of 6,699 jobs from pre-pandemic, but better than May’s numbers.

        $1.6M in federal funding for roads, infrastructure

        Premium Content $1.6M in federal funding for roads, infrastructure

        News Find out what the money will be used for in Ballina and Byron shires

        Could mega dam result in massive water price hike?

        Premium Content Could mega dam result in massive water price hike?

        News ROUS County Council’s chairman admits there is still a lot of work to be done on...

        Six jobs you can have right now in Lismore CBD

        Premium Content Six jobs you can have right now in Lismore CBD

        News Sometimes you need to pound the pavement in order to get a job