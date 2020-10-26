Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Kangaroo v koala on Straddie (7 News)
Environment

Kangaroo takes on koala in bizarre fight

by Shiloh Payne
26th Oct 2020 2:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Australia's two favourite native animals have been spotted fighting it out as a kangaroo takes on a koala on North Stradbroke Island.

The marsupials were spotted in the altercation at Amity Point over the weekend.

Bystanders caught the moment the kangaroo reached for the koala on camera and tried to stop the fight by whistling and shouting before the koala escaped.

"Oh my god they're having a fight," one woman said.

"The kangaroo is trying to hurt the koala."

The kangaroo hopped in the other direction minutes after it lost sight of the Koala who headed towards a tree.

editors picks wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who are the 4 fire heroes the Premier visited today?

        Premium Content Who are the 4 fire heroes the Premier visited today?

        News THE Premier visited the region to hand out awards and grants.

        Man charged over breaking into ex’s home while on parole

        Premium Content Man charged over breaking into ex’s home while on parole

        News Court heard alleged victim hid under a bed during the break-in

        Excavator, paraglider parts stolen in rural crime spree

        Premium Content Excavator, paraglider parts stolen in rural crime spree

        Crime A CARAVAN, motorbike and $8000 worth of cattle yard panels were among the items...

        Night vision goggles used in search for swimmer

        Premium Content Night vision goggles used in search for swimmer

        News EMERGENCY services were called to Belongil Beach shortly after 1am today.