Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kerri-Anne Kennerley phoned Antoinette Latouff, who she has been accused of “slut-shaming” live on air on Studio 10, it’s been revealed.
Kerri-Anne Kennerley phoned Antoinette Latouff, who she has been accused of “slut-shaming” live on air on Studio 10, it’s been revealed.
TV

Kennerley's phone call after shocking 'slut-shaming' moment

14th Dec 2019 3:47 PM

Kerri-Anne Kennerley phoned the female colleague she was accused of "slut-shaming" live on air to apologise for her comments, a Network 10 spokesperson has revealed.

On Friday morning, 10 daily Senior Reporter Antoinette Latouff appeared on the morning show for a segment on "Millennial Speak" during which the panellists debated whether words such as "woke" and "salty" should be added to the dictionary.

New words and phrases are constantly entering our daily vocabulary, without us even noticing. Should these new words be...

Posted by Studio 10 on Thursday, 12 December 2019

 

Towards the end of the segment, Kennerley was explaining that she prefers calling people directly on the phone rather than texting when she suddenly looked at Ms Latouff's legs and said, "Did you forget your pants today?"

Studio 10 co-hosts Natarsha Belling and Joe Hildebrand were visibly shocked by the question, and Ms Latouff laughed awkwardly before explaining, "It's a playsuit".

 

Look at Natarsha and Joe’s faces.
Look at Natarsha and Joe’s faces.

"A playsuit?" Kennerley repeated.

Angela Bishop came to Ms Latouff's defence and said, "And she looks unbelievable!"

Kennerley, who had only learnt the term 'thirsty' (which means horny) earlier in the segment, then said about Ms Latouff, "And she's gonna be thirsty".

Belling then suddenly ended the segment.

The clip soon went viral on social media, and as anger grew, it can now be revealed that Kennerley called Latouff to apologise.

"Kerri-Anne called Antoinette over the weekend and apologised for her comment. She reiterated her comment was not intended to cause offence. They had a respectful conversation and Antoinette accepted her apology," a Network 10 spokesperson told news.com.au today.

Since the segment aired, Kennerley has been slammed on social media with one fan writing on Studio 10's Facebook page: "Maybe KAK should look up the words 'I'm sorry' and apologise to her co-host for that unnecessary comment. It was nasty".

Another fan wrote: "KAK was so rude".

 

 

 

Kennerley's comments on Friday are the latest in a string of controversial statements she has made on Studio 10 this year.

When discussing climate change protesters on the show in October, she suggested motorists should "use them as a speed bump".

A Channel 10 spokesman later said Kennerley's comments were said "in jest".

In January, Kennerley clashed on air with Yumi Stynes as they discussed the "Invasion Day protests, with Stynes saying to Kennerley, "every time you open your mouth you're sounding racist".

antoinette latouff kerri-anne kennerley slut-shaming studio 10

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'DEVASTATING': Bushfire recovery will take years, says mayor

        premium_icon 'DEVASTATING': Bushfire recovery will take years, says mayor

        News HALF of the Richmond Valley has been burnt in the bushfire crisis, and now the mayor wants state and federal governments to do something.

        11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        premium_icon 11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        Health Snake-bite victim London Sharwood's brave battle continues

        'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        premium_icon 'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        News Off-duty police officer was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

        TV star Tim Dormer planning his beach wedding to his partner

        premium_icon TV star Tim Dormer planning his beach wedding to his partner

        Entertainment Tim Dormer and fiance Ash Toweel will wed in Byron Bay.