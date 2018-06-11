Justine Clarke is headlining Little Splendour

THE Queen of children's entertainment, Justine Clarke, will be singing her best tunes at Little Splendour, the under-16's section of Splendour in the Grass.

One of the most recognised and trusted faces in Australian children's media, Little Splendour will have the Play School mainstay and platinum-selling musician performing live at North Byron Parklands for the first time on Saturday, July 21, from 3.30pm.

The Little Splendour program also includes a new silent disco, and Sol, analmost 15-year-old music superstar from Sydney.

For those little ones who want to become the new Flume, they will be able to attend DJ Skool, presented by DJ Cory Fletcher.

Splendour is also offering rolling wagons for rent "for daytime cruising and night-time snoozing."

This year, Little Splendour has set up an online register for all children aged 12 and under "so we know exactly how many little people are on site during the festival".

All accompanying adult guardians will need to register their young punk's details along with their own name and mobile contact details.

In exchange, parents will be sent a card to print and pop into your little one's pocket for the duration of the festival.

Parents can visit the Splendour in the Grass website here to register your details and will receive a 2018 special edition Little Splendour participation certificate for their bedroom wonder wall.