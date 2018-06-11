Langer drops hints on big ODI selection calls

JUSTIN Langer has strongly hinted towards the make-up of Australia's new-look side to take on England, with a number of rookies in line for selection.

The new coach said he's been impressed by inexperienced duo Billy Stanlake and Michael Neser, while adding Nathan Lyon won't make the cut ahead of Ashton Agar for the first ODI, starting Wednesday night at The Oval.

He also said Glenn Maxwell's form is a concern ahead of the series, while praising his fellow allrounder Marcus Stoinis, who scored a century in a warm-up match against Sussex.

Langer said he has been delighted with the showings of his rookie fast bowlers and admits some tough decisions will have to be made before Wednesday.

With Andrew Tye rested against Middlesex on Saturday, Stanlake was given an opportunity to impress and succeeded, taking 2-45 and constantly unsettling the batsmen with his pace.

Kane Richardson took three wickets with Michael Neser grabbing two and Jhye Richardson taking one.

Langer confirmed Agar would start ahead of Lyon on Wednesday, but admits the make-up of the pace attack is yet to be determined.

"Traditionally in one-day cricket we have had four specialist bowlers and maybe got 10 overs out of Marcus (Stoinis) and the spinners, but the captain has plenty of options," he said.

Giant Queenslander Stanlake certainly made an impression at Lord's and Langer said he's also been impressed with his Bulls teammate Neser.

"Billy Stanlake is six foot 10 or whatever and he bowls fast," he said. "He's a very very bright prospect obviously, and over time he'll get stronger in his body and get fitter.

"The one I am really impressed with is Michael Neser. He reminds me a bit of Andy Bichel and Michael Kasprowicz.

"Great people in the team, always smiling, and they just compete. My daughters like the BBL and they like Michael Neser because he smiles all the time.

"He's a really good person to have in the team and could easily play in the first game."

Meanwhile, Langer said there are concerns about Maxwell after he scored one run against Sussex, followed by just three against Middlesex on Saturday.

It followed a lean IPL campaign for the Delhi Daredevils where he averaged 14.08 in 12 visits to the crease.

The talented Victorian is the only member of Australia's established batsmen not to get any extended time in the middle since arriving in the UK but Langer believes Maxwell is too good to be out of the runs for long.

"He is (a worry) but that said I have been super impressed with Glenn Maxwell, his preparation has been literally outstanding," Langer said.

"I would be very surprised if he doesn't get a very big score very soon.

Australia predicted ODI XI v England: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vc), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Michael Neser, Nathan Lyon (12th man)