Ipswich Courthouse.
'Fake Justin Bieber' child sex accused in court

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
15th Dec 2019 12:09 PM | Updated: 1:36 PM
A HIGH profile legal case in which a Brisbane law lecturer is charged with 900 offences - including indecent treatment of a child and allegedly posing online as pop star Justin Bieber - received a brief mention in Ipswich District Court.

Gordon Douglas Chalmers, 44, from Kenmore, did not appear but he was represented by a solicitor via telephone link in the matter before Judge Dennis Lynch QC on Friday.

The matter involved a delivery of judgment by Judge Lynch and follows an application by the Crime and Corruption Commission relating to legal proceedings against Chalmers.

The CCC had made an application to set aside a subpoena - its nature not revealed.

Judge Lynch refused the application.

Judge Lynch also told the court he had spoken to the Chief Justice about whether he should remain involved in the ongoing matter.

No details were disclosed in the open court with the Crime and Corruption Commission represented by barrister David Caughlin.

Judge Lynch said he could either sit in Brisbane or remain in Ipswich to hear further submissions from both parties.

The matter regarding the subpoena was adjourned to January 31 in Ipswich District Court with Chalmers to personally appear - to be brought in from jail where he has been held since 2017.

There was no further discussion.

A formal application made by The Queensland Times to read Judge Lynch's decision was refused Friday afternoon on the grounds that it was not being published.

Chalmers was employed at the Queensland University of Technology when he was charged with more than 900 offences.

The charges include possession of child exploitation material and using a carriage service to groom children under the age of 16.

He was also charged with indecent treatment of children, making child exploitation material and using a carriage service for child pornography with police alleging he used multiple online platforms including Skype and Facebook to communicate with young people.

Ipswich Queensland Times

